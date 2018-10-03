Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Taiwan restaurant is drawing in customers with an unusual gimmick: toilet-shaped bowls and poop-themed menu items.

The Modern Toilet restaurant in Taipei serves up its noodles in toilet-shaped bowls and seats its customers on re-purposed toilets with padded cushions.

The eatery's scatological menu items include "poop meatballs" and "stuffed brown sugar poop pancakes."

Modern Toilet also serves up desserts that resemble poop emojis and features signs inviting customers to "try our crap."

The restaurant's owners said it has become a popular spot with tourists.