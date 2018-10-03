Police rescue snake from vehicle's engine compartment

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania shared photos from the rescue of a long snake that was spotted slithering into a vehicle's engine compartment.

The West Chester Police Department said officers responded to a call about an 8- to 10-foot snake that a vehicle owner saw slithering into their engine compartment.

"Officers arrived and sure enough found this guy in the engine compartment of the vehicle," the police department said.

The officers were able to remove the snake without injuring it and were able to track down its owner.