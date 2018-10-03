Oblivious truck driver hits vehicles with pipe

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A driver on a Georgia road captured video of an oblivious truck driver striking other vehicles with a pipe sticking out from the side of their load.

The video, recorded on a Union City road, shows the open-top truck transporting a number of oversized objects, including what appears to be a plastic pipe that ended up sticking out to the side at an angle.

The pipe collides with multiple vehicles, including a school bus, without the truck driver taking notice.

Multiple drivers honk at the truck to try to get the driver's attention and it finally pulls over, striking a street sign in the process.

It was unclear whether any of the vehicles were damaged.