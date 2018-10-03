Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A new exhibit at a Houston museum allows visitors to literally step into someone else's skin by donning realistic "Bodysuits."

The "Bodysuits" exhibit, part of the "Body as a Work of Art" project at the John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science, was created by artist Sarah Sitkin and features realistic skin suits with details including surgical scars, stretch marks, hair and even freckles.

"It's a tragedy that our selves must be defined by our bodies, limited by our abilities, and that our bodies will ultimately kill us," Sitkin told Dazed.

The exhibit allows visitors to don the suits and experience being in another skin.

"Each Bodysuit is a work of art as well as a functional tool for mediation on identity, empathy and locating the Self," the museum's website states.