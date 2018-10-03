Trending Stories

Rock thrown at bulletproof glass hits burglar in the face
Texas man filling potholes with help from YouTube videos
Escaped horse runs into bar, causes chaos
Venomous king cobra found caught in soft drink crate
Machine uses intricate chain reaction to dispense lemonade

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

'Charlie's Angels' reboot taps Noah Centineo
Museum exhibit invites visitors to try on another's skin
Firefighters rescue baby bears trapped in dumpster
Billy Corgan introduces newborn daughter Philomena
British Prime Minister May signals end of austerity, pushes for good Brexit deal
 
Back to Article
/