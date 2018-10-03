Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Washington state karaoke host is raising money for breast cancer awareness by singing the same Garth Brooks song for 36 hours straight.

Cliff Satterwhite, a Seattle-area karaoke host, said he is raising money for the Real Men Wear Pink breast cancer awareness campaign and marking October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month by holding a one-man 36-hour karaoke session with "Friends in Low Places" as the only song.

This will mark Satterwhite's fourth marathon karaoke fundraiser.

"My attempt will feature one singer, one song, no sleep breaks and only a 2-5 minute break between songs for water, food and bathroom, that's really what sets it apart," he told KCPQ-TV. "The last three years have taught me so much in terms of preparation, pace and when and what to eat. I've learned those are all key factors in the success of this event."

The goal of the attempt, which began Tuesday at Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way and is scheduled to end around noon Wednesday, is to raise at least $10,000 for the breast cancer awareness campaign.