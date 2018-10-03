Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Police were called to a South Carolina fast food restaurant where an escaped goat chased an employee around the building.

The Summerville Police Department said officers responded Tuesday to the Zaxby's in Knightsville on a report of a goat loitering outside the business.

"It's not every day our Police Officers get to round up a goat at the fast food drive-thru," police said in a Facebook post. "Today was that day, as FTO. T. Bilancione apprehended the first goat in his career."

Zaxby's manager LaQuyin Cason said employees discovered the unusual animal outside the eatery just before 10 a.m. Cason said one of the workers was chased around the building by the goat before police arrived to capture it.

Police said the goat was returned to its owner.