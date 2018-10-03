A Michigan man won a lottery jackpot from a ticket he bought on a "lucky" tip from a retail clerk. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan Lottery player said a clerk's "lucky" tip led to his winning a grand prize of $1,000 a week for life.

The 50-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he and his wife decided to stop at the Bottles N Stiff store in Livonia for some Mega Millions tickets.

"While I was inside buying those, I asked the clerk what $2 instant tickets he had that were lucky. He suggested the Win For Life game, so I bought 10," the man said.

The man said he and his wife split the tickets up at home and started scratching them off.

"When we got home my wife and I started scratching. I looked over at her at one point and she was white as a ghost. She kept repeating: 'We won for life!' At first I didn't believe her, but then I noticed she was shaking and I knew we won something big," the man said.

The man chose to receive his winnings as a $1.1 million lump sum instead of taking the annual payments of $52,000 for life or 20 years, whichever is greater.

The winner said he plans to spend his winnings on a fishing boat and help out his family.