Wrong-ticket lottery mistake wins Indiana man $703,588

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An Indiana couple are more than $700,000 richer thanks to a mistake that left them with the wrong type of lottery tickets.

Herby Shehorn said he has intended to buy $10 worth of Mega Millions tickets from the Kwick Stop store in Evansville, but he realized after he arrived home that he had mistakenly bought $10 worth of tickets for the CA$H 5 drawing.

The mistake, which Shehorn said might have been due to his own misspeaking or the clerk's error, caused the player and his wife, Cori, to win $703,588 before taxes.

"The next morning, I went in and said, 'I'm sure glad you screwed up,'" Shehorn told WHAS-TV of returning to the store the next day.

The couple said they plan to use their money to renovate their home.