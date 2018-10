Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A shocked witness on a New Zealand highway captured baffling footage of a semi truck pulled over to the side of the road due to a sheep on the roof.

The video, recorded Sunday by a traveler on the Auckland Motorway, shows the semi pulled over onto the shoulder while the driver attempts to get the sheep off the roof of the trailer.

"Honestly," the filmer says, "how did the sheep get on top of the truck?"

The occupants of the vehicle laugh as they pass by the unusual scene.