Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Maryland shared security camera footage of a burglar throwing a rock that bounced off some bulletproof glass and hit the man in the face.

Prince George's County Police shared security camera footage showing the man successfully breaking into a carryout business in Suitland last month by using a large rock or brick to shatter a window.

The "bad luck bandit" then attempts to use the same object to shatter the glass protecting the front counter, but it bounces off the barrier.

The man's third attempt causes the object to ricochet and hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Police said the man was on the ground for a few minutes before getting up and fleeing the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the department.