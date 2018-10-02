Trending Stories

Machine uses intricate chain reaction to dispense lemonade
Woman sets Guinness surfing record for shredding 68-foot wave
Man breaks New York state record with 2,027-pound pumpkin
Book order takes 20 years for delivery
Snake catchers wrangle python that slithered into Thai 7-Eleven

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Mourners, survivors remember 58 who died in Las Vegas attack
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse': Universes collide in new trailer
'The Wheel of Time' gets series order at Amazon
'Bachelorette' alum Jillian Harris introduces daughter Annie
M1 contracted for T-6, T-38 training aircraft services
 
Back to Article
/