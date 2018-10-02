Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at a bar in France when an escaped racehorse came stampeding through the business.

Stephane Jasmine, owner of the gambling bar in Chantilly, posted a video to YouTube showing the chaos that ensued when a horse came running in through the door.

The video shows customers running for safety as the horse stampedes through the seating area.

The horse's trainer, Jean-Marie Beguigne, said the horse had bucked its rider at the nearby race course stables and went fleeing down the street before entering the bar.

"The filly escaped by going on to the road, and crossing a roundabout before entering this bar. It is all quite exceptional," Beguigne told newspaper Ouest France.

The horse was recaptured and no injuries were reported from its time on the loose or inside the bar.