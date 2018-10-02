Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Illinois helped round up an escaped camel and return it to its owners, but the animal later died.

Trent Dimas of Macon County said his parents bought the 6-year-old camel during the weekend and it escaped Sunday morning by breaking through a fence.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about the loose animal and deputies joined in the chase.

"We'll get cows in the roadway, we'll get deer in the roadway, we've had goats in the roadway, but I have never heard of a camel in the roadway," sheriff's Sgt. Scott Flannery told WICS/WRSP.

Flannery said the camel was returned to her owners' property after a chase that lasted about 30 minutes and was partially caught on video by a witness.

Dimas, whose parents already owned a second camel, said the escaped animal died of unknown causes shortly after being returned to the property.

Macon County Animal Control said the camel's death is under investigation.