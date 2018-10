Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A cyclist recording his encounter with some kangaroos hopping next to him captured the moment one of the marsupials jumped up and collided with him.

The video, filmed in the Wetherill Park area of Fairfield, shows a group of cyclists being joined by some curious kangaroos.

The footage shows one of the marsupials cross in front of the riders and then jump into the air, crashing into the filming cyclist.

The filmer said he and the kangaroo were both able to walk away uninjured.