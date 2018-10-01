Woman sets Guinness surfing record for shredding 68-foot wave

Congratulations @MayaGabeira for making history as the @GWR Women’s XXL Biggest Wave World Record holder. Video by Nuno Dias | #CatchThisWave pic.twitter.com/eJromAjMib

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Brazilian surfer achieved a Guinness World Record after using her board to ride a massive 68-foot-tall wave.

Guinness World Records presented surfer Maya Gabeira, 31, with a certificate Monday after reviewing video of her record surf run was presented.

The video, taken earlier this year, shows Gabeira taking on a 68-foot wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.

The World Surfing League also presented Gabeira with its first-ever Women's XXL Biggest Wave Award during Monday's ceremony.

"To set the world record has been a dream of mine for many years," Gabeira said.