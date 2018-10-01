Woman sets Guinness surfing record for shredding 68-foot wave

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Brazilian surfer achieved a Guinness World Record after using her board to ride a massive 68-foot-tall wave.
Guinness World Records presented surfer Maya Gabeira, 31, with a certificate Monday after reviewing video of her record surf run was presented.
The video, taken earlier this year, shows Gabeira taking on a 68-foot wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.
The World Surfing League also presented Gabeira with its first-ever Women's XXL Biggest Wave Award during Monday's ceremony.
"To set the world record has been a dream of mine for many years," Gabeira said.