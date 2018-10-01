Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A New York state man's pumpkin tipped the scales at more than 2,000 pounds, breaking a state record and earning him $3,500 in prizes.

Karl Haist was declared the winner Sunday at the World Pumpkin Weigh-Off at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence after his massive gourd weighed in at a staggering 2,027 pounds.

The pumpkin beat the previous state record, a 1,971.5-pound pumpkin weighed during last year's event.

Haist, who came in second last year with a 1,789-pound pumpkin, was awarded $2,500 for winning the competition Sunday, as well as a $1,000 bonus for surpassing 2,000 pounds.