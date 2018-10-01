Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A parent at a Washington state high school football game captured video of the moment a kick return was interrupted by a deer.

The video shows Sean Toomey-Stout of Coupeville High School returning a kick for a touchdown on the field in Whidbey Island while a deer runs with him on the grass.

The video, recorded by Wren McCallister, parent of one of the Kings High School players, shows the deer joining the game as Toomey-Stout makes his 95-yard run for the touchdown.

Toomey-Stout's mother, Beth Stout, posted McCallister's video to Facebook and quipped that the deer was serving as the team's blocker.