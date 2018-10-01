Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An estimated 70 cows were wandering free on an Atlanta-area highway Monday morning after they were released from an overturned cattle trailer.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the truck hauling a total 89 cows overturned about 3:30 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 285's ramp to Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Officials said about seven cows were killed in the crash and up to 70 of the animals were released onto the roadway.

Local residents on horseback joined police and DOT crews later in the morning to attempt to round up the escaped cattle, some of which were found to have wandered to other nearby highways.

The Department of Transportation said the cows were still being rounded up hours later and traffic delays were expected to continue.