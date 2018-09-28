Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A couple driving outside a Wyoming town captured video of an apparently patriotic moose with a U.S. flag waving from one of its antlers.

Mary Jo Maher said she and her husband, Roger, were driving outside Jackson Hole when they spotted the moose with Old Glory hanging from the side of its head.

The video shows traffic stopped to allow the moose to parade the flag across the road.

Commenters suggested the moose may have become tangled in the flag at the post office located nearby.