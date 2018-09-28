Trending Stories

Injured turtle gets Lego wheelchair
Runaway puppy rings doorbell to be let inside
Woman crafts wedding dress from 40 empty cement bags
2.62-carat diamond found at Arkansas state park
Truck tows bale of hay on fire in Kansas

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Silk Road International Cultural Expo in China

Latest News

Gov't report: 99% of student loan forgiveness applicants were denied
Experts: U.S. voting machines still vulnerable to 11-year-old flaw
Saudi Arabia quietly plans to increase oil output by 500,000 barrels per day
Facebook: 'View as' feature opened 50M accounts to hackers
Eddy Kim to release third EP in October
 
Back to Article
/