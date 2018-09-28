A New Jersey Lottery winner said the numbers he used for his Mega Millions ticket came from a fortune cookie. Photo by gabellorama/Pixabay.com

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A man who won a $1 million Mega Millions jackpot in New Jersey said he received his numbers from an unusual place -- a fortune cookie.

Ronnie Martin, a Long Pond, Pa., resident who commutes to New Jersey for work every day, told New Jersey Lottery officials he has been buying Mega Millions tickets with the same set of numbers for years.

Martin said his preferred combination came from the "lucky numbers" he found inside a fortune cookie years ago.

The ticket Martin bought at US Gas in Hope, N.J., turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Martin said he and his wife plan to pay off their house and current bills. He said they will put the rest in savings.