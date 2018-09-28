Police in Ohio said a reported dead body at the side of a road turned out to be a discarded mannequin like the one seen here. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a reported dead body spotted at the side of a road was found by the coroner to be a realistic mannequin.

Colerain Township police said officers responded Thursday to a report of a body on the side of a road outside a nature preserve in Hamilton County.

The body had been spotted wrapped in a garbage bag by county engineers, police said.

Police located the body, but it wasn't until the coroner arrived that they discovered it the body was a dummy.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said the mannequin appeared to be a realistic sex doll.