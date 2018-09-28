Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan are searching for the owner of a stowaway cat that slipped into a garage and took a ride under the hood of a Ford Mustang.
Troy Police said the vehicle's owner took it for a short drive before discovering there was a cat in the engine compartment of his sports car.
A tow truck driver was summoned to lift the car so the cat, nicknamed Rascal by police, could be removed.
Police said they are searching for the owner of the feline, which was not seriously injured.