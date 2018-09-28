Meet Rascal. He broke into a garage & took a nap in the engine compartment of a Mustang. He went for a little ride before he was discovered but is OK. Shout out to A&M Towing who lifted up the car so we could get Rascal out. If he is yours, please call Oakland Co Animal Control. pic.twitter.com/oizRatNR2X

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan are searching for the owner of a stowaway cat that slipped into a garage and took a ride under the hood of a Ford Mustang.

Troy Police said the vehicle's owner took it for a short drive before discovering there was a cat in the engine compartment of his sports car.

A tow truck driver was summoned to lift the car so the cat, nicknamed Rascal by police, could be removed.

Police said they are searching for the owner of the feline, which was not seriously injured.