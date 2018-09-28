Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old cricket player in England broke a Guinness World Record by taking a more than 2-mile running head start for his first throw.

Guinness World Records said Maurice Griffin, 9, ran 2.341 miles before throwing the first pitch of the Adel Cricket Club's game against the Leeds Modernians, breaking the world record for longest bowling run-up (male).

The record-keeping organization said the run was .53 miles longer than the previous record.

Griffin's record also raised money for Chance To Shine, a charity that brings cricket to schools and low-income communities.