A Maryland woman won a $50,000 jackpot from the first scratch-off lottery ticket she ever purchased. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who decided to buy her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket ended up winning a $50,000 jackpot.

The Maryland Lottery said the 56-year-old North Potomac woman visited Flower Hill Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg with her son-in-law to buy Mega Millions tickets and decided on impulse to buy a $2,000,000 Fortune scratch-off ticket.

The ticket, the first instant game the woman had ever played, turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"She was really lucky," the woman's son-in-law sad. "She was happy and the guy at the liquor store was very happy she won."

He said the family still plans to play the Mega Millions drawing.

"She's going to pick the numbers," he said.