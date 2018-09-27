Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A South Korean cafe is quickly becoming a viral Instagram hot spot due to its unusual decor making it resemble a black and white cartoon.

The aesthetic of the YND239-20 cafe in Seoul revolves around optical illusions making the walls, doors, furniture and dishes look like cartoon drawings.

JS Lee, marketing manager at the cafe, said its unusual name refers to its address, Yeon-Nam-Dong 239-20, and the unusual decor is meant to provide a memorable experience.

"It's been successful because our customers all take pictures," Lee told CNN. "We became famous very naturally."