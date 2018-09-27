Seal slaps kayaker with octopus

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A kayaker out for a cruise off an island in New Zealand didn't know what was about to hit him.

"Yes I got slapped in the face with an octopus by the seal! I know crazy right," kayaker Kyle Mulinder wrote on Instagram.

Mulinder said he was out in the ocean with a group of other paddlers and was testing out his GoPro camera when he saw a large male seal fighting with an octopus.

"Before we knew it the fight came to us and well the rest is slap to the face," Mulinder wrote. "I'm not sure who got more of a surprise -- the seal, the octopus or me. Either way, the octopus held onto the bottom of kayak for some time before our guide was able to get it off with his paddle then it swam away to fight another day. True story."

Mulinder's friend, Taiyo Masuda, told CNN it was a surprise they'll remember for a long time.

"We are all adventure guys but we don't encounter that every day! Such a raw moment, brought us so much laughter to all of us all day long...What a day to remember!"