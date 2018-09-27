Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Washington state man shared security camera footage showing his escaped puppy coming home on his own and using his nose to ring the bell.

Greg Basel shared surveillance camera footage from the front door of his Liberty Lake house showing his dog, Marshall, returning home on his own after running away.

The clever canine uses his nose to repeatedly ring the doorbell and inform his family that he is ready to come inside.

Basel said it was not the first time Marshall managed to get outside the house.