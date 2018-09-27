Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New Jersey transportation officials said the contractor responsible for a road sign misspelling a town's name will replace the sign for free.

The sign, located at the side of the Route 37 bridge, went viral after photos emerged showing it had misspelled the name of Lavallette as "Lavalette."

Officials said the typo will be fixed.

"The contractor has been notified and the sign is being corrected in place," Judith Drucker, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, told the Lavallette-Seaside & Ortley Beach Shorebeat. "The contractor is making the correction at no additional cost to the state."

The misspelled sign was erected recently after a construction project on the bridge.