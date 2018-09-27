Escaped kangaroo safely recaptured in Florida

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The kangaroo that spent more than two days on the loose in Florida has been safely recaptured and returned home, the animal's owner said.

Eric Westergard, owner of Storm the kangaroo, said in the early hours Thursday that the marsupial had been located and reunited with the six other kangaroos at his Jupiter Farms sanctuary.

Storm made national headlines when he escaped from the farm Monday night and was caught on video hopping in a Jupiter road Tuesday morning.

The missing marsupial sparked a search that involved the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Tequesta Police Department's K-9 and camera drones.

Authorities said Westergard is licensed to keep kangaroos in Florida, as well as other exotic animals.