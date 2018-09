Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Chinese resort unveiled a 20-foot-tall rooster statue made out of chili peppers and corn cobs.

A video filmed at the resort in Linyi City, Shandong Province, shows the giant rooster statue with its body composed of red and green chili peppers and its legs made from corn cobs.

The statue was made in honor of the city's chili crop, which was recently harvested.

Locals said the city has been a major source of chili peppers for more than 200 years.