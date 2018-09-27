Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 2.62-carat diamond in just 10 minutes of searching.

The 71-year-old woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she and her family were only looking for diamonds for about 10 minutes at the park when she found the ice white diamond on the surface.

The grandmother said she was shocked when she took her find to the park's Diamond Discovery Center, where it was identified.

More than 33,100 diamonds have been found since Crater of Diamonds became a state park in 1972.