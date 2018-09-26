Seattle company selling 'Mac & Cheese Candy Canes'

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A novelty item company is getting an early start on Christmas with a new and unusual festive treat: macaroni and cheese flavored candy canes.
The {link:Mac & Cheese Candy Canes, "https://mcphee.com/products/mac-cheese-candy-canes" target="_blank"}, from Seattle company Archie McPhee, are billed on the firm's website as "comfort food that tastes like comfort food."
"Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters," the website says.
"These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite -- mac and cheese. It's like comfort food-flavored comfort food! Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?"
The candy canes cost $4.95 for a pack of six.
Archie McPhee also offers candy canes in flavors including pickle, bacon, rotisserie chicken and shellfish-flavored "Clamdy Canes."