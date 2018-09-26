Animal rescuers responded to an Ikea store in England to capture a parakeet found closed inside a cupboard. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to an Ikea store to remove a parakeet found trapped inside a cupboard.

The RSPCA said Animal Collection Officer Terence Haley was dispatched to the Ikea in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England, when employees found the bird trapped in a cupboard.

Haley said the budgie, which he nicknamed Barry, is believed to be an escaped pet.

"Little Barry was in a flap before Ikea staff managed to contain him in a box and contact us. Luckily, he was in a good condition but he has no ID ring or microchip and we are still looking for his owner," Haley said.

Haley said parakeet likely flew into the Ikea seeking shelter from harsh weather, which could have helped it travel dozens of miles from home.

"He's very friendly so the bird is obviously used to being handled and must be somebody's pet. His details were posted on PetsLocated to see if we could trace an owner but sadly no one has come forward," Haley said.

Ikea manager Mike Parker applauded the rescue.

"It was a real 'tweet' to meet Barry the budgie on his visit to our IKEA Gateshead store," Parker said. "We are delighted to hear he is doing well and we hope his owner reaches out to the RSPCA soon to take him back home."