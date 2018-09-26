A Maryland woman said the lottery ticket purchase that won her a $100,000 jackpot was inspired by her brother's brush with lottery luck a few months earlier. Image courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $100,000 lottery jackpot just months after her brother won the same amount from a scratch-off ticket.

The 26-year-old Silver Spring woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was inspired to try her hand at the scratch-off tickets after her brother won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off earlier this year.

"I was putting together a shopping list when an image of my brother suddenly popped into my head," she said.

The winner said she remembered her brother had won his prize from a $10 ticket, so she looked online for a ticket of the same prize with a large number of top prizes still remaining.

The woman ended up deciding on the Diamond 10s scratch-off.

"I saw a liquor store with a Lottery sign close to the market," she said. "I went in and there was Diamond 10s, so I bought one."

"There were 22 numbers to scratch after I'd revealed my five lucky numbers. I was only on #3 when I found the $100,000 match. I was stunned at first, but I knew in my bones that it couldn't be true," the mother of two said.

The winner said she rushed back to Long Branch Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, where a cashier verified her ticket was a big winner.