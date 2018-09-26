Life-sized Lego camping trailer breaks Guinness record

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian Lego fanatic and his team spent five months building a life-sized replica of a camping trailer to break a Guinness World Record.

Guinness confirmed the replica of a 1973 Viscount Royal, constructed from 300,000 Lego bricks, beat the previous record for world's largest Lego caravan by 73,472 bricks.

The trailer was constructed by Lego builder Ben Craig and his team, who were supported by Caravanning Queensland and camping group Top Parks.

Craig said building the roof of the caravan, which included a Lego sink with running water inside, was the most difficult part.

"At first I thought making the windows would be hard because they're very large on both ends but what surprised me was building the roof," Craig told the Brisbane Times. "We thought it would take one week but it turned into five weeks."

"No-one has done a roof this thin or big before so it took a while to get the engineering right from the model without it toppling over," he said.

Guinness adjudicator Brian Sobel said he was impressed with the model's level of detail.

"The caravan had functioning electricity and the Lego sink had running water," he said.

"The entry had to have the same amenities that the particular caravan had so I enjoyed the small details they added like a bottle of Vegemite and scrambled eggs on the table, the fridge had milk and cheese and the bedspread was Lego," Sobel said.