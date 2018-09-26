Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A goat-antelope that escaped from a British zoo has returned on its own after keepers left out an offering of food, officials said.

The Paignton Zoo in Devon, England, said the West Caucasian tur has rejoined the herd inside the zoo enclosure after spending two days wandering in the nearby woods.

"We're pleased to say that the tur is now back safe with her herd," the zoo said on Twitter. "She was finally tempted by a little food and walked back in, none the worse for her brief time in the woods. Staff are delighted she is back and thank the public and media for their concern and support."

Police had earlier warned the "horned beast," which escaped the zoo by jumping a fence, could pose a danger to members of the public if approached.