Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Whale watchers in California captured video of a rare albino Risso's dolphin swimming with its pod off the coast of the state.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch shared video filmed aboard one of the group's boats showing the Risso's dolphin pod with an albino member.

The whale watching group said the dolphin, nicknamed Casper, is known to researchers and was first spotted in 2014.

"These aren't normal dolphins and certainly NOT normal encounters!" the group said.