Woman records freak-out when spider shows up in truck

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman captured video of her freak-out when she spotted a spider inside her truck while she was driving.

Virginia Hays Sanders, 21, of Summerville, said she was driving to her father's house in Eutawville when she spotted a spider web inside her vehicle.

Sanders said she thought the web belonged to a small spider she saw outside her window, until she spotted the larger spider inside the truck.

"I looked down and saw a big, scary spider," Sanders told The State. "I saw it and immediately pulled over when there was space on the road."

Sanders recorded video of the spider as she screamed and shouted profanities at the arachnid.

"I would have smashed it, but I didn't want to risk it," Sanders said. "I didn't know if it would die, or if it would bite me."

Sanders said a friend of her mother eventually used bug spray to lure the spider out of the dashboard, where it could be safely squashed.