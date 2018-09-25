An Oregon woman said her Sunday dog walking tradition paid off when she won $70,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman said her Sunday dog-walking tradition is what led to her winning a $70,000 jackpot from the state lottery.

Jeannie Kelly told Oregon Lottery officials she was taking her weekly walk with her parents and her dogs when they stopped at the Dari-Mart in her Veneta neighborhood.

"My parents go with us and then we all get Lottery tickets and play," Kelly said. "That's our Sunday thing every weekend."

She said she took her tickets home, made a trip to the grocery store for the week's meals and decided to scratch off her tickets after putting the groceries away.

"I just sat there and kept matching the numbers," Kelly said. "That is a winner, right? Is this really happening? Is all I could say."

Kelly said the $70,000 prize will help her plan a 20th wedding anniversary trip to Florida's Disney World or California's Disneyland.

"We don't have kids, the dogs are our kids," she said. "So we might even take the dogs."