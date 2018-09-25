Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida are trying to capture an escaped kangaroo that was caught on video hopping through a street Tuesday.

Denise Cooper posted a video to Facebook showing the kangaroo hopping loose in a Jupiter street Tuesday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the kangaroo, named Stormy, escaped from its home at Jupiter Farms. Officials said the owner, Eric Westergard, has a license to keep the exotic animal.

The FWC said officials are working to capture the kangaroo and are investigating how it managed to escape from the farm.