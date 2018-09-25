Trending Stories

Reckless raccoon jumps from ninth story of building
Seal dodges great white shark next to tourists' boat
Venomous snake found slithering in baby's crib
Six Flags seeks contestants for '30-Hour Coffin Challenge'
Man climbs into elephant enclosure at Denmark zoo

Photo Gallery

 
U.N. relief workers protest funding cuts in Gaza

Latest News

Chicago-area man reports mountain lion sighting
Trump champions North Korea policy in U.N. speech
Jada Pinkett Smith supports Will Smith's birthday bungee jump
Caterer saves wedding when officiant breaks ankle
Iran arrests 22 tied to deadly attack on military parade
 
Back to Article
/