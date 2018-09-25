Beluga whale makes surprise appearance in River Thames

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Surprised onlookers spotted an unusual visitor to the River Thames in Britain -- a beluga whale that apparently wandered far from its arctic home.

The beluga whale was caught on video Tuesday by witness Michael Hoit, who spotted the ocean mammal swimming off the coast of Gravesend, England.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue said a veterinarian has been sent to the area to monitor the whale, which a spokeswoman said appears to be healthy and acting normally.

Experts suggested the whale may have become disoriented by storms and ended up in England.

Beluga whales have only been spotted 20 times in the United Kingdom, with the majority taking place in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Northumberland.