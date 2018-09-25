A performer in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 6,900 people and having them all apply lipstick at the same time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A celebrity in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record by gathering nearly 7,000 people to put on lipstick at one time.

Vice Ganda, a performer and founder of Vice Cosmetics Co., gathered 6,900 people at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezion City, Manila, and had them all apply lipstick at the same time to break the record of 5,840, set by Mary Kay Cosmetics Co. in 2015.

The event celebrated the first anniversary of Vice Cosmetics.

The participants had to wear the makeup for at least 60 seconds to qualify for the record.