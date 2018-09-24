Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A lion that wandered away from a South African national park and was spotted walking in traffic was tranquilized and returned to its habitat.

Sough African National Parks said the lion left Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga on Sunday Morning and was spotted on the N4 highway.

Witnesses captured photos and video of the lion, which was tranquilized and captured by Mpumalanga Parks and Tourism Board personnel.

A SANParks spokesman said the agency's jurisdiction ends at the boundaries of the park, requiring them to call in help from the parks and tourism board.

The lion was returned to Kruger National Park, officials said.