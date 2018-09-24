Six Flags St. Louis is seeking participants for its 30-Hour Coffin Challenge, which will see six people spending 30 hours closed in "slightly used" coffins. Photo by Robert Hoetink/Shutterstock

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A Six Flags theme park in Missouri is seeking contestants for a "Coffin Challenge" that will see them closed in a coffin for 30 hours.

Six Flags St. Louis said its 30-Hour Coffin Challenge, marking 30 years of its Fright Fest Halloween festivities, will see six contestants closed inside "slightly used" 2-foot-by-7-foot coffins from 1 p.m. Oct. 14 until 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

The park said the participants, who will be chosen from a pool of interested parties registered on the park's website, will be allowed a 6-minute bathroom break each hour and will be allowed to have a friend with them -- outside the coffin -- during park hours, but will be alone from midnight Saturday until noon Sunday.

Participants who make it the full 30 hours will receive two 2019 Gold Season Passes and a Fright Fest Prize Package, which includes haunted house and Freak Train tickets. One winner, to be chosen by a drawing if multiple contestants last the full 30 hours, will receive a $300 prize.

Six Flags officials said the contestants will be allowed to bring pillows and blankets into the coffins and will also be allowed to bring their phones, with charging stations provided inside the coffins.