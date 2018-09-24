Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A semi truck overturned on a Pennsylvania highway early Monday morning and spilled its load of dog food and bags of mulch.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash, which was reported just after 4 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer that was traveling westbound on Interstate 376 in Lawrence County when it overturned on the Route 224 exit.

The trailer broke open and footage from the scene shows bags of dog food, bags of mulch and rubber pallets spilled onto a grassy area next to the roadway.

Police said the driver was not injured.