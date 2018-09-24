Seal dodges great white shark next to tourists' boat

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A lucky seal managed to out-maneuver a great white shark next to a boat in South Africa and avoided becoming a meal for the predator.

The video, recorded aboard a boat off the coast of Durban, shows the seal playfully showing off for the tourists aboard the watercraft.

A great white shark soon approaches the vessel, but the seal manages to keep away from its jaws by sticking close to the boat and keeping itself positioned behind the shark.

The occupants of the boat comment on the seal's successful strategy as the shark gives up and swims away.