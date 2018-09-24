Police are assisting specialists from Paignton Zoo to help them locate an escaped West Cacuasian Tur which is Mountain-Dwelling Goat-Antelope which is believed to be Clennan Woods. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ck3FKoti3u

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Britain are warning the public to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous goat-antelope that escaped from an English zoo.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the West Caucasian tur, a mountain-dwelling goat-antelope native to West Asia, escaped from the Paignton Zoo.

"As you can see, it is a horned beast and could be a danger to the public if startled," police tweeted.

Police did not say how the animal managed to escape the zoo, but it was last seen in the area of the Clennon Woods, in Goodrington.