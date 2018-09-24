Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky shared video from the rescue of two deer found stuck in a flooded basement at a construction site.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said the deer apparently took shelter from recent rains at the under-construction building, which is currently just a basement with walls and no roof.

The site flooded due to the heavy rainfall and firefighters visited the site Sunday and used a tarp to lift the deer out of the water and onto dry land.

"A lot of rain has fallen in our area the past couple of days and two deer took refuge in a basement under construction Sunday," the fire protection district said. "Zoneton firefighters were able to rescue them and send them on their way to better surroundings."