Rattlesnake rescued from sprinkler cover in Arizona

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Reptile experts in Arizona came to a rescue of a rattlesnake that was found stuck in the narrow opening of a sprinkler cover.

The Phoenix Herpetological Society posted photos to Facebook showing the rescue of the diamondback rattlesnake stuck in the metal sprinkler cover.

The post said rescuers attempted to free the serpent on-site using oil, but they were unable to extract the serpent, leading them to bring it back to their facility.

"After about 20 minutes of careful maneuvering to not rip his skin/scales, this Diamondback was free!!" the Facebook post said. "He got a complementary bubble bath to get rid of the oil and then was released after he was confirmed to be alright."