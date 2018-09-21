Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Retailer Nordstrom is facing criticism online after offering a pair of $530 shoes that come pre-scuffed up and held together with tape.

The "Superstar Taped Sneaker," created by upscale brand Golden Goose and sold on Nordstrom's website, feature "crumply, hold-it-all-together tape" and "a grungy rubber cupsole."

The website charitably describes the shoes as "distressed."

The sneakers have drawn criticism online for what critics described as trying to make poverty fashionable to the affluent.

Nordstrom responded to critics on Twitter.

"We're always looking to bring in new, different, and unique products. We realize taste is subjective and not every customer will like every product we carry," the company said.